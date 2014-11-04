FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor profit sags as costs jump; shares slide
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor profit sags as costs jump; shares slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, CEO quote from statement)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts estimates by a wide margin as marketing costs jumped by nearly two-thirds and referral revenue lagged the company’s expectations.

TripAdvisor shares fell 15 percent to $71 in post-market trading as the higher costs ate into a 39 percent rise in revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Kaufer added that lower-than- expected click-based revenue growth partially offset gains made from the purchase of travel booking website Viator in July.

The company relies heavily on click-based advertising, which made up 70 percent of its total revenue in the latest quarter.

TripAdvisor makes money when a user clicks through to a third-party booking site.

The company launched a major advertising campaign in the third quarter, driving selling and marketing costs up 64 percent to $159 million.

The company’s net income fell to $54 million, or 37 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $56 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48 cents per share. (bit.ly/1x4SAMG)

At $354 million, revenue exceeded market expectations but earnings lagged.

Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $348.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
