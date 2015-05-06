TripAdvisor revenue up 29.2 percent on higher click-based advertising

May 6 (Reuters) - Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 29.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising and display ads.

Revenue rose to $363 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $281 million a year earlier.

The company's net income fell to $63 million, or 43 cents per share, from $68 million, or 47 cents per share. (bit.ly/1EXRqY2)

On an adjusted basis, TripAdvisor earned 54 cents per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)