TripAdvisor revenue up 29.2 percent on higher click-based advertising
May 6, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

TripAdvisor revenue up 29.2 percent on higher click-based advertising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 29.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising and display ads.

Revenue rose to $363 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $281 million a year earlier.

The company's net income fell to $63 million, or 43 cents per share, from $68 million, or 47 cents per share. (bit.ly/1EXRqY2)

On an adjusted basis, TripAdvisor earned 54 cents per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

