6 months ago
Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates
February 15, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 6 months ago

Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.

Shares of the company, which owns websites such as TripAdvisor.com and Oyster.com, fell 4.3 percent to $50.45 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The company's net income fell to $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kTQAIf)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 16 cents per share.

The company reported revenue of $316 million, below the average analyst estimate of $326.5 million. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

