FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tri Ponte Homes sees IPO priced at $14-$16 per share
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Tri Ponte Homes sees IPO priced at $14-$16 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tri Ponte Homes LLC said it plans to offer 11.7 million shares in its initial public offering at between $14 and $16 each, a month after the homebuilder filed to go public.

The company told U.S. regulators in December that it intends to raise up to $172.5 million from its IPO as it looks to benefit from a recovery in the housing market.

Tri Ponte will sell 10 million shares in the offering, with the rest being offered by selling stockholders, including board chairman Barry Sternlicht, who will retain a 51.7 percent stake in the company after the offering. ()

The U.S. housing market, which fell into a deep rut six years ago, has been recovering as low interest rates prompt consumers to buy homes.

Homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp also filed for an IPO placeholder of up to $250 million in December, and said it was on track to become the sixth-largest listed homebuilder in North America after the offering.

At the mid-point of Tri Ponte’s proposed range, the IPO will raise $175.5 million in proceeds and the company will have a market valuation of about $474 million.

It plans to list its shares on the New York Stock under the symbol “TPH”.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and FBR are the lead underwriters to the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.