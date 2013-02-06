FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TriQuint revenue rises on higher demand
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

TriQuint revenue rises on higher demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - TriQuint Semiconductor Inc’s quarterly revenue rose 3 percent on higher demand for its chips that connect cellphones to data and voice networks.

The company posted a net loss of $3.8 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $4.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 4 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $233.6 million.

Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc’s largest contract manufacturer, accounted for 35 percent of TriQuint’s revenue in 2011.

