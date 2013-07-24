FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TriQuint posts higher quarterly revenue, shares rise
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 8:33 PM / in 4 years

TriQuint posts higher quarterly revenue, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, buoyed by demand for its chips used in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The company’s shares rose 12.6 percent to $7.68 in after-hours trading.

TriQuint posted a net loss of $14.9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared a loss of $13.1 million, or 8 cents a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 7 cents per share

Revenue rose to $190.1 million from $178.0 million a year earlier.

Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple Inc’s major contract manufacturers, accounted for 31 percent of TriQuint’s revenue in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
