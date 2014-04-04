BRIEF-Tritax Big Box to buy Tesco's Didcot distribution centre for 27.2 mln stg

April 4 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box REIT

* Agreement to acquire Tesco Didcot

* Agreement to acquire Tesco distribution centre, Southmead industrial estate, Didcot for 27.2 mln stg

* Purchase will initially be funded out of equity proceeds, with senior debt finance expected to be introduced in near term

* Distribution centre is being acquired with an unexpired lease term of approximately 10.4 years, which is subject to a five yearly open market rent review in July 2014

* Completion is expected to take place on 28 April 2014