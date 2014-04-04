FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tritax Big Box to buy Tesco's Didcot distribution centre for 27.2 mln stg
April 4, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box to buy Tesco's Didcot distribution centre for 27.2 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box REIT

* Agreement to acquire Tesco Didcot

* Agreement to acquire Tesco distribution centre, Southmead industrial estate, Didcot for 27.2 mln stg

* Purchase will initially be funded out of equity proceeds, with senior debt finance expected to be introduced in near term

* Distribution centre is being acquired with an unexpired lease term of approximately 10.4 years, which is subject to a five yearly open market rent review in July 2014

* Completion is expected to take place on 28 April 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

