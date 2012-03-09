FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout firm Triton eyes 2.5 bln euro fund -sources
March 9, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 6 years ago

Buyout firm Triton eyes 2.5 bln euro fund -sources

Simon Meads

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Northern European private equity firm Triton Partners is hoping to raise at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) for buyouts, just two years after it finalised its last deals fund, two people familiar with the situation said.

Triton, which owns Nordic healthcare group Ambea and electrics and plumbing installation company Bravida, is preparing a new buyouts fund that could be larger than its last 2.4 billion euro fund, the people said.

The new fund underlines confidence in the Scandinavian markets, where Triton spends much of its time looking for new companies to buy, and would cement the firm’s position as one of Europe’s leading mid-market private equity houses.

