BRIEF-Triumph raises $375 million in bank term loan and amends $1.0 billion revolving credit agreement
November 19, 2013 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Triumph raises $375 million in bank term loan and amends $1.0 billion revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc : * Raises $375 million in bank term loan and amends $1.0 billion revolving

credit agreement * Says amendment increased the accordion feature to $250 million and extended

the term through November, 2018 * Triumph group - Co amended its existing $1.0 billion revolving credit

agreement to modify the fee structure and extend the maturity by eighteen

months * Says intends to use the proceeds to immediately retire its $175 million

senior subordinated notes due 2017 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

