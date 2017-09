Nov 22 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc : * Announces that Mississippi supreme court has affirmed dismissal of all Eaton

claims * Says court affirms dismissal with prejudice of all of eaton’s claims against

the co, unit Triumph actuation systems & some employees * Says supreme court also affirmed the previously imposed $1.6 million sanction

against Eaton and certain of its attorneys