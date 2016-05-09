Triumph says it has plans to keep operating if machinists strike

SEATTLE, May 9 (Reuters) - Triumph Group said on Monday it has contingency plans in case machinists strike at one of its aerospace factories that supplies parts to Boeing and other aircraft makers.

A Triumph spokeswoman said in response to questions from Reuters that the company would continue to operate during any work stoppage and “meet its obligations” to customers. About 400 machinists are voting Monday on a contract offer and strike ballot, the company and the union said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)