Machinists vote to strike at Triumph Group factory in Washington state

SEATTLE, May 9 (Reuters) - Machinists at a Triumph Group Inc factory that supplies parts for Boeing, Airbus and other aircraft makers voted on Monday to strike after rejecting the company’s latest labor contract, the union said.

The union said 93 percent of union members voted to strike and 94 percent rejected the contract. The decision means more than 400 machinists intend to walk off the job early Wednesday at Triumph Composite Systems in Spokane, Washington. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)