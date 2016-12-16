FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trivago's IPO falls below expectations - source
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 12:19 AM / 8 months ago

Trivago's IPO falls below expectations - source

Lauren Hirsch

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Trivago GmbH, the hotel search platform that is majority owned by U.S. online travel firm Expedia Inc, raised $287 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, far below expectations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The underwhelming pricing of the Düsseldorf, Germany-based company's offering reflects some concerns among investors, in a challenging year for technology IPOs, that it may be too reliant on a few online travel companies for its revenue.

Trivago priced 26.1 million American depository shares (ADS) on Thursday, fewer than its planned 28.5 million. At $11 an ADS, the pricing was also below its indicated range of $13 and $15, the source said, asking for anonymity become the details are not yet public. Expedia and Trivago did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

