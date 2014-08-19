FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apax seeks $3 bln sale of healthcare IT firm TriZetto -sources
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 19, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Apax seeks $3 bln sale of healthcare IT firm TriZetto -sources

Greg Roumeliotis, Soyoung Kim

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is exploring a sale of U.S. healthcare information technology company TriZetto Corp, hoping to fetch as much as $3 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

London-based Apax has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to run an auction for TriZetto, a software vendor to the U.S. health insurance industry, the people said this week.

TriZetto will target other companies in its sector as potential buyers, such as information technology consulting company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, although private equity firms are also expected to weigh offers, some of the people added.

TriZetto had 12-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of more than $190 million as of June 30, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Apax and TriZetto declined to comment while JPMorgan and Cognizant representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TriZetto provides information technology solutions, including care management and the administration of benefits, to the healthcare industry. The company says it reaches 245,000 healthcare providers, representing more than half of the insured population in the United States.

Apax took the Englewood, Colorado-based company private in 2008 for $1.4 billion. Uncertainty over the impact of healthcare exchanges on payors weighed on TriZetto in the run-up to U.S. President Barack Obama’s healthcare reforms, though it has since improved both cash flow and margins.

Moody’s Investors Service Inc upgraded TriZetto’s credit rating in June, citing operational improvements, cost management and strong perpetual license revenue. The company had 12-month revenue of $682 million to the end of March, Moody’s added.

TriZetto is the latest in a string of companies serving the U.S. health insurance industry to hit the auction block, hoping for a high valuation at a time when payors and providers of healthcare seek new technology solutions to cut costs.

In March, private equity firms Silver Lake Partners LP and BC Partners Ltd sold health insurance claims processor MultiPlan Inc for $4.4 billion to a consortium led by Maurice “Hank” Greenberg’s buyout firm Starr Investment Holdings LLC. Greenberg is the former chairman and CEO of American International Group Inc.

Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest private equity firm, bought healthcare information technology company Emdeon Inc for $3 billion in 2011. (Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.