FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Gannett abandons pursuit of Chicago Tribune owner Tronc
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
November 1, 2016 / 5:15 PM / in 10 months

Gannett abandons pursuit of Chicago Tribune owner Tronc

Rishika Sadam, Supantha Mukherjee and Jessica Toonkel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, said it had abandoned plans to buy Tronc Inc, the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times, after determining that the terms were not acceptable.

Tronc, whose shares were down 15.7 percent at $10.17 in early afternoon trading, said earlier on Tuesday that a deal was agreed in mid-September but Gannett later informed the company that its financing had encountered "an unexpected delay."

"Tronc remained a constructive partner to Gannett as it sought to complete its financing for the agreed upon purchase price, however, Gannett was unable to do so and terminated discussions," the company said.

A Gannett spokesman said a number of financing options were available, but the No. 1 U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation decided to terminate talks "after considering both accretion to shareholders and whether the terms make sense for the company."

"In the end the terms were not acceptable," the spokesman said in an email.

The final offer price has not been publicly disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal reported that the companies had recently agreed on a purchase price of $18.75 per share.

Gannett made an initial unsolicited offer of $12.25 per share for Tronc - formerly Tribune Publishing Co - in April, valuing the company at about $815 million. Its raised offer of $15 per share a month later was also rejected.

The abandonment of the bid comes as the newspaper industry consolidates in the face of declining circulation, rising costs, shrinking advertising revenue and a shift to digital content.

Up to Monday's close, Gannett's shares had lost about 50 percent of their value since it made its first offer for Tronc on April 25. Tronc's shares had gained 60 percent.

Gannett's shares were down 1.5 percent at $7.65.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.