BRIEF-Tronics Microsystems launches IPO on Alternext
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 26, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tronics Microsystems launches IPO on Alternext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tronics Microsystems:

* To be traded on Euronext market Alternext in Paris

* Capital increase of maximum 12 million euros ($13.5 million) planned within introduction on Alternext in Paris

* Price range is 10.80 euros to 13.20 euros per share

* Subscription period for capital increase is from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9

* Thales to subscribe for 6 million euros of capital increase

* Aims 40 million euros in revenue in 2018 compared to 11.6 million euros reported for 2014 Source text: bit.ly/15BDCDQ ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

