FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T. Rowe Price closes Health Sciences Fund to new investors
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 1, 2015 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

T. Rowe Price closes Health Sciences Fund to new investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group said on Monday it has closed its popular Health Sciences Fund to new investors, citing a faster pace of inflows.

T. Rowe Price of Baltimore said the fund and similar portfolios for institutional clients, focused on healthcare, medicine and life sciences, held $14.8 billion as of April 30. That was up by $5.9 billion since the end of 2013, including $1.8 billion of inflows.

If flows were to continue at the current pace, portfolio manager Taymour Tamaddon said in a statement, “it could eventually strain our ability to invest efficiently and result in a less effective investment strategy.”

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.