T. Rowe Price closes Health Sciences Fund to new investors

BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group said on Monday it has closed its popular Health Sciences Fund to new investors, citing a faster pace of inflows.

T. Rowe Price of Baltimore said the fund and similar portfolios for institutional clients, focused on healthcare, medicine and life sciences, held $14.8 billion as of April 30. That was up by $5.9 billion since the end of 2013, including $1.8 billion of inflows.

If flows were to continue at the current pace, portfolio manager Taymour Tamaddon said in a statement, “it could eventually strain our ability to invest efficiently and result in a less effective investment strategy.”