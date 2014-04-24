FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asset manager T. Rowe Price's profit rises 25 pct
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Asset manager T. Rowe Price's profit rises 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc said quarterly profit rose 25 percent, helped by stronger investment advisory fees as average assets under management rose 17 percent.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $301.1 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $240.1 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Investment advisory fees rose about 18 percent to $826.4 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

