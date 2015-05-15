FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penske seeks $1 bln sale of Truck-Lite -sources
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 15, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

Penske seeks $1 bln sale of Truck-Lite -sources

Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Transportation services company Penske Corp is exploring a sale of Truck-Lite Co LLC, in a deal that could value the maker of lighting, wiring harnesses and mirrors for trucks at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Penske, a company controlled by billionaire former race car driver Roger Penske, owner of the eponymous racing team, has hired investment bank Robert W. Baird & Co to run an auction for Truck-Lite, the people said this week.

Truck-Lite has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $100 million, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Representatives for Penske, Truck-Lite and Robert W. Baird did not respond to requests for comment.

Based in Falconer, New York, Truck-Lite manufactures lighting and safety accessories for the heavy-duty truck, trailer and commercial vehicle industries.

Founded in 1955, Truck-Lite was acquired in 1997 by Penske with backing from General Electric Co. Private equity firm Kelso & Co acquired a stake in Truck-Lite in 2010.

Penske is a holding company for subsidiaries operating in the retail automotive, truck leasing, transportation logistics and professional motorsports markets. Its businesses have annual revenues in excess of $19 billion.

Penske’s biggest holding is its 35 percent stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc, the second largest U.S. car retailer, which generated $17.2 billion in revenue in 2014. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.