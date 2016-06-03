FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North American heavy truck orders fall 31 pct in May - ACT
June 3, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

North American heavy truck orders fall 31 pct in May - ACT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell to 14,300 units in May, down 31 percent year-on-year, preliminary figures from ACT Research showed on Friday.

“Three consecutive months of decidedly lower net orders for heavy duty commercial vehicles appear more closely aligned with current activity in the manufacturing and energy sectors of the broader economy,” said Steve Tam, ACT’s Vice President-Commercial Vehicle Sector.

“While metrics in these segments are improving, they can best be described as not being as bad as they were previously,” he said.

Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom

