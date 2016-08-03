North American heavy truck orders decline further in July -ACT

STOCKHOLM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) declined further and were for 10,500 units in July, preliminary figures from ACT Research showed late on Tuesday.

"In line with the two-speed U.S. economy of healthy consumers and weak industrial activity, the two-speed commercial vehicle story continued to unfold in July," said Kenny Vieth, ACT's president and senior analyst. "Medium duty orders remained on trend, while Class 8 orders continued to soften." (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Stine Jacobsen)