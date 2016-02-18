FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to issue guarantees to Thai True Corp for 4G licence - sources
February 18, 2016 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Banks to issue guarantees to Thai True Corp for 4G licence - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Several Thailand-based banks will issue bank guarantees to True Corporation Pcl to pay for one of two 4G licences it won in recent auctions, three people close to the deal said on Thursday.

True Corp, Thailand’s largest fully integrated telecoms service provider, won two 4G licences with a combined value of $4.2 billion and analysts have said that they were concerned about financing.

Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikornbank, Kiatnakin Bank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) were among the banks, sources told reporters.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media on the matter. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Edwina Gibbs)

