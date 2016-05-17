FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's True won't join 4G re-auction, AIS shares surge
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 17, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Thailand's True won't join 4G re-auction, AIS shares surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - True Corp, Thailand’s third-largest mobile operator, said on Tuesday it will not participate in a re-auction of the fourth-generation mobile licence, leaving market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) as the only bidder.

AIS shares rose nearly 7 percent to the highest since April 20 after True Corp - 18 percent owned by China Mobile - pulled out of the auction saying it already had sufficient bandwidth capacity to provide services.

The telecoms regulator will re-auction the 900MHz spectrum on May 27 after the winner of an auction in December, Jasmine International, failed to make the first payment for the licence and forfeited it in March.

Second-ranked Total Access Communication Plc earlier said it won’t join the re-auction.

True Corp’s move alleviates market fears that the eventual buyer would have to engage in a bidding war to get the licence.

$1 = 35.3100 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.