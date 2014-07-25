FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai True Corp shareholders approve stake sale to China Mobile
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thai True Corp shareholders approve stake sale to China Mobile

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Thailand’s True Corp Pcl on Friday approved a plan to sell new shares to China Mobile Ltd.

China Mobile has agreed to buy an 18 percent stake in True for $881 million in Thailand’s first major corporate deal since the military coup in May.

The share sale is part of True Corp’s plan to raise funds via a $2 billion equity issue.

True Corp, 59 percent owned by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoan Pokphand Group, plans to use 52 billion baht ($1.63 billion) from the proceeds to repay part of its 95 billion baht debt, with the rest for future investment, the company has said.

The debt repayment will help reduce True’s debt-to-equity ratio to just 0.6 from 11 at the end of the first quarter, analysts say.

True Corp is the only Thai telecoms operator offering a full range of services from mobile, fixed-line phones to broadband Internet and cable television. ($1 = 31.8500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.