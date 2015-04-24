Thai True Corp shareholders approve plan to wipe out accumulated losses

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Shareholders of True Corp PCL , Thailand’s largest full-service telecom company, on Friday approved a plan to cut the par value of its stock as part of an attempt to erase accumulated losses that will enable it to pay its first dividend.

The company will reduce the par value of its stock to 4 baht each from 10 baht and the process will take two months to be completed, Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom said during a meeting of shareholders.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group and 18 percent owned by China Mobile , returned to net profit in 2014, its first annual profit in three years.

It had accumulated losses of 37 billion baht ($1.14 billion) at the end of 2014.