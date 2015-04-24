FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai True Corp shareholders approve plan to wipe out accumulated losses
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 24, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thai True Corp shareholders approve plan to wipe out accumulated losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Shareholders of True Corp PCL , Thailand’s largest full-service telecom company, on Friday approved a plan to cut the par value of its stock as part of an attempt to erase accumulated losses that will enable it to pay its first dividend.

The company will reduce the par value of its stock to 4 baht each from 10 baht and the process will take two months to be completed, Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom said during a meeting of shareholders.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group and 18 percent owned by China Mobile , returned to net profit in 2014, its first annual profit in three years.

It had accumulated losses of 37 billion baht ($1.14 billion) at the end of 2014.

$1 = 32.52 Baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.