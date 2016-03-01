FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai True Corp aims to keep revenue growth from mobile business at 17 pct - CEO
March 1, 2016

Thai True Corp aims to keep revenue growth from mobile business at 17 pct - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest telecoms service provider True Corporation said on Tuesday it aims to maintain revenue growth from its mobile business at 17 percent this year.

Supachai Chearavanont, president and CEO of True Corporation, also told reporters the company aims to boost the market share of the mobile business to one-third over the next three years from 21 percent now.

True group, the country’s third-largest mobile operator, won a 4G licence for 76.3 billion baht ($2.1 billion) in a December auction, in addition to another licence worth 39.79 billion baht that it won in a November auction.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Miral Fahmy

