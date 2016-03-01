UPDATE 1-Thai True says may not make profit in 2016 due to mobile costs

* Plans to invest 40 bln baht on mobile networks in 2016

* Aims to gain more market share to one-third in 3 years

* Secures $2 bln loan guarantees with ICBC Thai, five banks (Recasts with profit comments, 2016 investments)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - True Corp Pcl, Thailand’s third largest mobile operator, said on Tuesday it may not make a profit this year due to high investments and rising costs on mobile networks after it won two 4G licences last year.

True planned to invest 40 billion baht ($1.1 billion) in 2016 on expanding its mobile networks and has secured a $2 billion loan guarantee with six banks for a 4G licence, Suphachai Chearavanont, president and CEO told reporters.

But True expected earnings to improve in 2017, Suphachai said, adding that the company aimed to boost its share of the mobile market to a third over the next three years from 21 percent now.

Some analysts say True is likely to make loss over the next three to five years, mainly due to amortisation costs of the 4G licences and investment in network expansion.

Of the 2016 budget, 36 billion baht will be spent on expanding the 900MHz network to try to take more market share from bigger rivals Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication, Suphachai said.

That amount was part of its plan to invest 57 billion baht over the next three years in its mobile business, he said.

True’s mobile business, which contributed nearly 70 percent of 2015 revenue, posted strong revenue growth of 17 percent last year and it aimed to maintain that growth rate in 2016, he said.

True Corp, 18 percent owned by China Mobile and controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, said on Monday its net profit for 2015 surged nearly two thirds to 4.4 billion baht.

On Tuesday, True signed an agreement with five Thai banks and the Thai unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to secure letters of guarantee worth 73 billion baht for a 4G licence it won in December.

ICBC Thai Bank has agreed to provide the biggest chunk of 35 billion baht for the guarantee, True Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom said.

The five Thai lenders are Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikornbank and Kiatnakin Bank.

True will pay the first instalment of 8 billion baht in the next two weeks and the rest over the next three years, Suphachai said.

Shares in True Corp surged 5.7 percent to a three-month high on Tuesday outperforming the broader market which was up 1.1 percent.