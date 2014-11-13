FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's True Corp to invest $1.3 bln to expand high-speed Internet
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 13, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's True Corp to invest $1.3 bln to expand high-speed Internet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group True Corp said on Thursday it plans to invest 43 billion baht ($1.31 billion) over the next two years to expand high-speed home and mobile Internet networks in Bangkok and nationwide.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, plans to spend 33 billion baht to extend its fibre network to about 4 million households in Bangkok and upcountry, to take total coverage to 10 million households come 2016, it said in a statement.

The company, 18 percent-owned by China Mobile Ltd, will also invest 10 billion baht in its high-speed mobile internet network for 4G LTE services to cover 80 percent of the population by mid-2015, the company said.

$1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.