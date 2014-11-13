Thailand's True Corp to invest $1.3 bln to expand high-speed Internet

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group True Corp said on Thursday it plans to invest 43 billion baht ($1.31 billion) over the next two years to expand high-speed home and mobile Internet networks in Bangkok and nationwide.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, plans to spend 33 billion baht to extend its fibre network to about 4 million households in Bangkok and upcountry, to take total coverage to 10 million households come 2016, it said in a statement.

The company, 18 percent-owned by China Mobile Ltd, will also invest 10 billion baht in its high-speed mobile internet network for 4G LTE services to cover 80 percent of the population by mid-2015, the company said.