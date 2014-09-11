FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's True Corp sees net profit in Q4
September 11, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's True Corp sees net profit in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms operator True Corporation Pcl, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, expects to make a net profit in the fourth quarter of this year after years of losses, Chief executive Supachai Chearavanont said on Thursday.

True had previously said it expected to return to profit in 2015 after it repays part of debt built up in investing heavily to expand its mobile networks. The company has posted annual losses since 2011.

Supachai was speaking at an event in Bangkok to mark the signing of a partnership agreement with 18 percent owner China Mobile Ltd, the world’s biggest carrier by subscriber numbers.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

