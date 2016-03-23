FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai True Corp expects mobile business to turn profitable by 2017
March 23, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Thai True Corp expects mobile business to turn profitable by 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Thai True Corporation Pcl expects its mobile business unit to turn profitable by 2017 after obtaining two 4G licenses, company Chief Executive Suphachai Chearavanont said.

The company expected a difficult year for its mobile business due to high fees of 4G spectrum licenses, Chearavanont told reporters on Wednesday.

True Corp’s 4G subscriber base is expected to reach more than 6 million by end-2016 from 4 million now, he said.

It planned to seek board decision whether to join an upcoming 4G auction, he said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)

