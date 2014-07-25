FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's True Corp aims to make profit in 2015 after debt repayment
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's True Corp aims to make profit in 2015 after debt repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group True Corp said on Friday it aims to make a profit in 2015 after it repays part of its debt.

It said it also plans to wipe out its accumulated losses to enable it to pay a dividend, but did not give a timeframe.

Earlier in the day, the company’s shareholders approved a $2 billion equity issue including a plan to sell an 18 percent stake to China Mobile Ltd for $881 million.

True plans to use 52 billion baht ($1.63 billion) from the proceeds to repay part of its 95 billion baht debt in the third quarter of this year, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont said during a shareholder meeting.

The telecoms firm, 59 percent owned by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoan Pokphand Group, has posted annual losses since 2011 after investing heavily to expand its mobile networks.

$1 = 31.8500 Thai Baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.