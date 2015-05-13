Thai True Corp Q1 net profit down almost two-thirds, revenue up

BANGKOK, May 13 (Reuters) - True Corp, Thailand’s largest full-service telecoms company, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit dropped 58 percent due to the absence of any gains from asset sales, but revenue rose from a year earlier.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 1.6 billion baht ($47 million), higher than the average 1 billion baht forecast by two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

First-quarter consolidated service revenue rose 9 percent on year due to strong operations from cellular and broadband businesses, it said in a statement.

It had an operating profit of 1.5 billion baht, more than doubled from 595 million a year earlier, the statement said. ($1 = 33.70 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)