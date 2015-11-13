FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's True Corp posts Q3 profit on stronger mobile unit performance
November 13, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's True Corp posts Q3 profit on stronger mobile unit performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - True Corp, Thailand’s largest full-service telecoms company, reported a net profit for a fourth consecutive quarter on Friday, boosted by higher revenue from three core units especially mobile business.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 1.07 billion baht ($30 million) for the third quarter ended September, below 1.26 billion baht forecast in a Reuters poll of two analysts.

This compared with a net loss of 2.64 billion baht a year earlier. ($1 = 35.9300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

