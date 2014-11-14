Thailand's True Corp posts narrower third quarter loss

BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - True Corp, Thailand’s leading telecoms group, on Friday reported lower losses in the third quarter due to higher income from mobile and Internet business despite rising expenses related to network depreciation and debt repayment.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, reported net loss of 2.64 billion baht ($80.39 million), compared with 4.27 billion baht loss a year earlier and 2 billion baht loss forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

The company, 18 percent-owned by China Mobile Ltd, said it planned to invest 43 billion baht ($1.31 billion) over the next two years to expand high-speed home and mobile Internet networks in Bangkok and nationwide.

True is market leader in the high speed Internet market in Thailand and ranked number three in the mobile phone sector.