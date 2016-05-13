FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai True Corp Q1 profit up; mobile unit slips to loss
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Thai True Corp Q1 profit up; mobile unit slips to loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 13 (Reuters) - True Corp Pcl, Thailand’s largest telecoms provider, on Friday posted a 25 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by gains from an infrastructure fund and higher profit from its broadband Internet unit.

Net profit came in at 1.97 billion baht ($55.59 million) in the January-March quarter and consolidated service revenue rose 15.6 percent due to higher revenue from its cellular business.

However, the cellular unit, which accounted for 71 percent of the total revenue, posted a net loss of 1 billion baht, due to higher expenses related to network expansion and 4G licences. This compared with a profit of 304 million baht a year earlier.

True Corp, which saw its share in the cellular market rising to 22 percent from 20.8 percent in the previous quarter, said cellular revenue jumped 24 percent, outperforming the downtrend in the overall industry.

Net profit for its broadband Internet unit more than doubled to 3.4 billion baht, while the television business posted a net loss of 428 million baht.

True group won a 4G licence for 76.3 billion baht ($2.1 billion) in a December auction, in addition to another licence that it won in a November auction.

The company is expected to post a net loss this year due to an increase in network investment and licence fees, analysts said.

$1 = 35.4400 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing By Sherry Philips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.