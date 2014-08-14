FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai True Corp posts narrower net loss in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thai True Corp posts narrower net loss in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms group True Corp Pcl said on Thursday its second quarter net loss decreased 46 percent from a year earlier due to improvement from operations and lower operating costs.

True Corp, 59 percent owed by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net loss of 1.7 billion thai baht ($53.36 million) versus 3.16 billion baht loss a year earlier.

The company is raising $2 billion equity issue, including a $881 million offer to sell a 18 percent stake to China Mobile Ltd and most of the proceeds will be used to repay debt.

At the end of March, True Corp had net debt of $2.66 billion, making it the third most in debt telecoms services in Southeast Asia, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 31.8600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; and Tripti Kalro in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.