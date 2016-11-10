FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Thailand's True Corp reports Q3 net loss, mobile market share rise
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 10, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

Thailand's True Corp reports Q3 net loss, mobile market share rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - True Corp Pcl reported a third-quarter net loss as Thailand's largest telecoms provider was hit by rising costs related to network expansion and a mobile spectrum licence.

The flagship company of billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, True reported a net loss of 2.75 billion baht ($78 million) versus a profit of 1.05 billion a year earlier.

The loss was larger than a loss of 1.96 billion baht forecast by two analysts polled by Reuters.

Consolidated service revenues surged 19.8 percent due to significant growth in the cellular business, a rising subscriber base and higher mobile internet usage, it said in a statement.

True's market share in the cellular market rose to 24.2 percent as it added 1.1 million subscribers, representing 75 percent of the industry's net additions and raising its subscriber base to 22.6 million.

True is the country's third-largest mobile operator. It aims to surpass second-ranked Total Access Communication by the end of 2016. ($1 = 35.1300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
