June 9, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's True Corp requests share trading suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 9 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group True Corp has requested the local stock exchange halt the trading of its shares pending an important announcement.

The company’s board of director is meeting to make a decision on “significant matters” which could affect investors’ decision-making, the company said in a statement on Monday.

True Corp, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, is Thailand’s only fully integrated telecoms company with operations in mobile, fixed-line phone, broadband Internet and cable television.

The company is in the process of seeking a foreign partner to help it expand in Southeast Asia.

At the midday break, True shares were 2.8 percent higher, while the benchmark index had gained 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

