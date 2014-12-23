Thai telecom companies ready to join 4G bandwidth auction next year

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thai telecommunication companies Advanced Info Service (AIS), True Corp Pcl and Total Access Communications Pcl were ready to participate in 4G mobile phone spectrum next year, the companies said in a joint statement.

Market leader AIS said Thailand needs telecommunication infrastructure to support the development of new technologies and trends.

Thailand plans to auction 4G spectrum by September 2015 after a one-year postponement by the military government, the telecom regulator head said last month. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anand Basu)