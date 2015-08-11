FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's True Corp turns to 2nd-quarter net profit
August 11, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's True Corp turns to 2nd-quarter net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - True Corp, Thailand’s largest full-service telecoms company, said on Tuesday it turned to net profit in the second quarter, helped by improved performance of its wireless and broadband businesses.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 1.3 billion baht ($36.75 million) for April-June, higher than the average 933 million baht forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

This compared with a net loss of 1.7 billion baht a year earlier.

Second-quarter total revenue rose 19 percent to 28.8 billion baht, according to its financial statement. ($1 = 35.3700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Susan Thomas)

