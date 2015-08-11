UPDATE 1-Thailand's True Corp turns to 2nd-quarter net profit

* Q2 net profit 1.3 bln baht vs forecast 933 mln baht

* Says gains more market share in mobile business

* Mobile service revenues up 18.7 pct vs sector’s 2.9 pct (Adds details on mobile business)

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - True Corp, Thailand’s largest full-service telecoms company, turned to net profit in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, helped by improved performance of its wireless and broadband businesses.

The company, 18 percent owned by China Mobile, aims to improve profitability and control costs after it continued to gain market share in the Thai mobile phone business, it said in a statement.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 1.3 billion baht ($36.75 million) for April-June, compared with the average 933 million baht forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

It reported a net loss of 1.7 billion baht a year earlier.

True’s consolidated service revenue grew 11.5 percent in the second quarter, boosted by its mobile business, the statement said. The group has combined subscribers in three core products of 24.4 million, including 19.5 million in mobile services.

Mobile service revenue surged 18.7 percent in the second quarter, outpacing the industry’s growth of 2.9 percent thanks to accelerating non-voice revenue.

That raised its market share to 18.8 percent in the second quarter from 16.3 percent the same period a year earlier and 18.4 percent in the first quarter.

In the mobile market, True competes with market leader Advanced Info Service and second-ranked Total Access Communication PCL. ($1 = 35.3700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhananaphorn; editing by Susan Thomas)