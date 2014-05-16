FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TrueCar.com owner's shares rise about 15 pct in debut
May 16, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

TrueCar.com owner's shares rise about 15 pct in debut

May 16 (Reuters) - Shares of TrueCar Inc, owner of car comparison website TrueCar.com, rose about 15 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $735 million.

The company, which sold all the 7.78 million shares, raised about $70 million after its initial public offering was priced at $9 per share, well below the expected range of $12 to $14.

TrueCar’s shares opened at $9.70 and touched a high of $10.34 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Goldman Sachs & Co, JPMorgan and RBC Capital Markets were the lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

