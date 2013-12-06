FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thailand's True Corp to sell infrastructure fund Dec 9-17
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 6, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Thailand's True Corp to sell infrastructure fund Dec 9-17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRUE CORPORATION PCL :

* The company plans to sell 5.8 billion units of its True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Trust from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

* The SEC approved the sale of the fund on Dec. 4, according to its website.

* True Corp has set the price for the infrastructure fund it plans to list at 10 baht per unit, IFR reported on Monday. If the price is confirmed, the offering will be worth 58 billion baht ($1.80 billion). ($1 = 32.2750 Thai baht) (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.