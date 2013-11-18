FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
True Corp-linked fund to raise at least $1.6 bln in IPO-IFR
November 18, 2013 / 4:40 AM / 4 years ago

True Corp-linked fund to raise at least $1.6 bln in IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A growth infrastructure fund linked to Thailand’s True Corp has begun pre-marketing for an initial public offering that could raise at least $1.6 billion, IFR reported on Monday.

The True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund is offering an indicative yield of 6.4 percent to 8.5 percent in 2014, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported. It is targeting a market capitalisation of between 60 billion to 80 billion baht ($2.53 billion). True Corp will own 18 percent of the fund after it is listed.

This will be the country’s second-biggest infrastructure fund after a $2.13 billion listing by sponsor BTS Group Holding Pcl earlier this year..

The final offer size, IPO timing and cornerstone tranche will be decided at the end of pre-marketing on Dec. 3.

Credit Suisse and Siam Commercial Bank are the joint global coordinators and the joint bookrunners with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS for the deal, IFR said. Standard Chartered is the lead manager.

True, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, has businesses in Thailand spanning mobile phones, fixed-line phones, broadband Internet and cable television.

($1 = 31.6300 Thai baht)

Reporting by S Anuradha of IFR

