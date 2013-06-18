FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's True Corp hires banks for infrastructure fund listing-IFR
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

Thailand's True Corp hires banks for infrastructure fund listing-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms operator True Corp has hired Credit Suisse and UBS to advise on the listing of a $1 billion infrastructure fund in Bangkok, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The IPO may be launched later this year or in early 2014, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported without identifying sources.

The success of a $2.13 billion infrastructure fund IPO from BTS Group Holding Pcl has encouraged several Thai companies to offer similar funds to the public. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.