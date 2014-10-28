FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's True Corp group to lease telecoms towers to TAC
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 28, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's True Corp group to lease telecoms towers to TAC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - True Corp group, Thailand’s No.3 mobile provider, will lease telecoms towers to No. 2 carrier Total Access Communication PCL (TAC) in the country’s first telecoms infrastructure sharing deal, a True Corp unit said on Tuesday.

True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund gave no financial details of the agreement, which will initially involve the leasing of 115 telecoms towers to allow TAC to expand its 3G coverage while reining in operating costs.

The True fund unit’s shares rose nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, exceeding the Thai benchmark’s 0.4 percent gain. Shares in True Corp, which owns 32.55 percent of the fund, gained 3.7 percent.

TAC Chief Technology Officer Khalid Shehzad said his company planned to lease more telecoms towers next year after a survey showed that more than 500 towers are located in areas where the mobile operator wanted to expand.

TAC is controlled by Norway’s Telenor.

The True fund said it also hoped to lease telecoms towers to other carriers, including industry leader Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS), and plans to have 3,000 towers under lease by the end of this year and 6,000 by the end of 2015.

An AIS representative was not immediate available for comment but the company has said it would be interested in infrastructure sharing, depending on leasing costs.

Thailand’s telecoms regulator has touted infrastructure sharing as a means of reducing overlapping investments by operators and easing the environmental impact of infrastructure.

Thai mobile operators are also facing a number of challenges, including falling revenue from voice services, intensified competition, the dampening effects on the market of months of political unrest, and the postponement of an auction for fourth-generation mobile phone bandwidth. ($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.