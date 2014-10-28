Thailand's True Corp group to lease telecoms towers to TAC

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - True Corp group, Thailand’s No.3 mobile provider, will lease telecoms towers to No. 2 carrier Total Access Communication PCL (TAC) in the country’s first telecoms infrastructure sharing deal, a True Corp unit said on Tuesday.

True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund gave no financial details of the agreement, which will initially involve the leasing of 115 telecoms towers to allow TAC to expand its 3G coverage while reining in operating costs.

The True fund unit’s shares rose nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, exceeding the Thai benchmark’s 0.4 percent gain. Shares in True Corp, which owns 32.55 percent of the fund, gained 3.7 percent.

TAC Chief Technology Officer Khalid Shehzad said his company planned to lease more telecoms towers next year after a survey showed that more than 500 towers are located in areas where the mobile operator wanted to expand.

TAC is controlled by Norway’s Telenor.

The True fund said it also hoped to lease telecoms towers to other carriers, including industry leader Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS), and plans to have 3,000 towers under lease by the end of this year and 6,000 by the end of 2015.

An AIS representative was not immediate available for comment but the company has said it would be interested in infrastructure sharing, depending on leasing costs.

Thailand’s telecoms regulator has touted infrastructure sharing as a means of reducing overlapping investments by operators and easing the environmental impact of infrastructure.

Thai mobile operators are also facing a number of challenges, including falling revenue from voice services, intensified competition, the dampening effects on the market of months of political unrest, and the postponement of an auction for fourth-generation mobile phone bandwidth. ($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edmund Klamann)