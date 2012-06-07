UPDATE 1-Australia's TRUenergy picks three banks for $3 bln IPO-sources

* Mandates can be handed out as early as today afternoon-source

* IPO seen in November subject to market condition -sources (Adds comments from sources)

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s TRUenergy, a unit of Hong Kong-listed power utility CLP Holdings, is set to name UBS, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as lead managers for its expected $3 billion IPO, the nation’s largest in two years, three sources said.

“The banks are negotiating terms with TRUenergy and are seen getting formal mandates as early as this afternoon,” one of the sources said.

TRUenergy is eyeing a November IPO, subject to market conditions, said the sources, who had direct knowledge of the plans but declined to be named because the talks are confidential.

A spokesman in Melbourne for electricity generator TRUenergy could not be reached immediately for comment.

The initial public offering will break a two year drought of big IPOs in Australia and raise the hopes of a long queue of IPO candidates waiting in the sidelines.

QR National’s A$4.6 billion ($4.55 billion) IPO in late 2010 was the last big offering In Australia.

Since then, several planned offerings have fallen by the wayside. Earlier this year, Genworth Financial delayed a planned A$800 million float of its Australian mortgage insurance unit citing market conditions and an unexpected first-quarter loss for the unit.

HOTLY CONTESTED

TRUenergy’s offering, among the few large fee-paying deals for investment banks’ Australian capital markets business, was hotly contested with close to a dozen banks pitching for lead manager roles over a month ago.

One of the sources said the three chosen banks and JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were invited for discussions late last month.

Another of the sources said RBS Morgan and a unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia will be retail brokers for the offering.

Macquarie Group did not participate in the process due to potential conflicts with key client Origin Energy and its lead manager role in New Zealand’s Mighty River Power IPO also expected in November, a separate source said. A Macquarie spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are also underwriters for Mighty River and this factor could have worked against them in the TRUenergy selection process, sources said.

TRUenergy owns 5,469 MW of generation capacity, including the Yallourn baseload coal-fired power station in Victoria, an 180 MW gas-fired Hallett power station in South Australia, and a 966 MW hedge agreement with the Ecogen Newport and Jeeralang power stations in Victoria, according to information on its website.

In December 2010, TRUenergy bought New South Wales state’s biggest energy retailer, EnergyAustralia, and rights to trade power from the Delta West Gentrader contract for A$2.035 billion. ($1 = 1.0113 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sharon Klyne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)