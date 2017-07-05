July 5 U.S. denim retailer True Religion Apparel
Inc said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy protection and
signed a restructuring agreement with a majority of its lenders.
True Religion, a company whose denims have gradually fallen
out of style, filed for creditor protection under Chapter 11 in
the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware, and
listed assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million to
$500 million.
The restructuring agreement with lenders, including
TowerBrook Capital Partners, will slash the company's debt by
over $350 million, it said in a statement.
"After a careful review, we are taking an important step to
reduce our debt, reinvigorate True Religion's iconic brand and
position the company for future growth and success," True
Religion Chief Executive John Ermatinger said in a statement.
True Religion said its trade creditors critical to the
business were expected to be paid in full and the company would
continue to operate business as usual.
The denim retailer's financial struggles are due in part to
consumer tastes shifting toward online shopping and away from
the brick-and-mortar shops and department stores where the
company's jeans have been primarily sold.
True Religion has secured post-petition debtor-in-possession
(DIP) financing from Citizens Bank for up to $60 million, the
retailer said.
The restructuring plan provides for full payment of claims
of True Religion's continuing trade creditors, which includes
continuing vendors, suppliers and landlords.
True Religion said the pre-arranged plan could take about 90
to 120 days to receive confirmation from the bankruptcy court.
Reuters reported in October that the retailer had hired a
legal adviser to explore several debt restructuring options.