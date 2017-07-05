July 5 Embattled retailer True Religion Apparel Inc said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a restructuring agreement with a majority of its lenders.

True Religion, a U.S. denim company whose signature products have gradually fallen out of style, filed for creditor protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware, and listed assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million.

The company's restructuring agreement with its lenders, including TowerBrook Capital Partners, will slash its debt by over $350 million, the company said in a statement.

