True Religion sales miss estimates, lowers 2012 forecast
July 31, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

True Religion sales miss estimates, lowers 2012 forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.39 vs est. $0.35

* Q2 rev $104.9 mln vs est. $107.3 mln

* Lowers FY12 EPS view to $1.80-$1.86

* Cuts FY12 sales view to $450-$455 mln

* Shares fall 10 pct after the bell

July 31 (Reuters) - True Religion Apparel Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as customers bought less of its spring and summer merchandise, and the premium denim maker cut its full-year outlook, sending shares down 10 percent after the bell.

The company now expects full-year earnings of $1.80 to $1.86 per share, down from its earlier forecast of $1.88-$1.95 per share.

Sales are expected to be in the range of $450 million to $455 million, down from its previous forecast of $450 million to $460 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.97 per share, on revenue of $467.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter profit rose to $9.8 million, or 39 cents per share, from $9.4 m illion, or 38 c ents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at the company, known for making jeans with twisted seams and low flap pockets, rose 7 p ercent to $104.9 million but still fell short of estimates, hurt by slowing international sales.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share, on revenue of $107.3 million.

Net sales for the international segment fell 2 percent to $17.7 million, hit by lower wholesale sales in Korea and Canada.

True Religion shares were down 10 percent at $23.42 on Tuesday after the bell. T hey closed at $26.24 on the Nasdaq.

